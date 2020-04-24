Blick 329 auf Status Quo und Zukunft von Podcasting (Teil 1)
Heute gibt es den ersten Teil eines Gesprächs zwischen Tom Klein und mir. Wir haben uns über den aktuellen Stand beim Podcasting unterhalten und versucht etwas in die Glaskugel zu blicken. Vielen Dank an Tom für die Führung 🙂 TomKlein.de
### Intro
- Saftiges Grußwort von Fabio Bacigalupo
- Musik: Choose von David Cutter Music – http://www.davidcuttermusic.co.uk
- Signature introduction „..16 million dollars‘ worth of airplane strapped to my ass, and the next generation radio content in my ears, I’d like to think I’m flying into the future“ by Adam Curry
### Gespräch Alex & Tom zu Status Quo und Zukunft von Podcasting [7:20]
- Was ist Next Level Podcasting?
- Wie stark ist Authentizität im Podcasting und wie wirkt sie als Filter bei der Auswahl der Lieblingspodcasts?
- Welche Rolle spielt parasoziale Interaktion und parasoziale Kommunikation beim Podcastern?
- Wieviel „Show“ verträgt ein Podcast?
- Wie funktionieren Fiktionale vs. Non-Fiktionale Podcasts?
- Was sind immersive Hörerlebnisse, Stereophonie und Kunstkopf-Aufnahmen und wie bereichern sie Podcasting?
### Outro [21:13]
### Produktion
**Signalstrecke der Episode**
- Kutscherhaus Studios
- Shure SM7B (Mic)
- FetHead Phantom
- Zoom H6
- Mix-Mastering mit Adobe Audition (EQ, Normalize, Kompressor, Normalize)
- CAD E100S (Mic)
- Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 (USB Audio Interface)
