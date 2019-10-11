Blick 320 auf Voice Spoofing und OSINT

Der 320. Blick auf die Antwort auf die Frage „Wie groß ist die Gefahr von Voice Spoofing wirklich“? Für die Antwort blicken wir auf den Podcast „The Security, Privacy & OSINT Show“, den Fall eines CEO der einer Voice Spoofing-Attacke erlegen ist und auf die rasante Entwicklung der Stimm-Synthese-Software in China (Baidu).

Zitat von Michael Bazzell

Wie groß ist die Gefahr wirklich?

1. Hinweis von Hugh Thompson von Symantec warnt vor der Gefahr des Voice Spoofing

„Symantec discusses the financial implications of deepfakes“

Juli 2019

2. Lösung von Michael Bazzell im Podcast

* The Privacy, Security, & OSINT Show

* Episode 138-Online Data Removal Updates

* Direkter Link zum Zitat: https://overcast.fm/+Hbye94ggQ/11:24

Der CEO Fall: Fraudsters Used AI to Mimic CEO’s Voice in Unusual Cybercrime Case

Eine Gefahr nur für CEOs?

1. Die Gefahr von Voice Spoofing ist akut

„Will Future Robocallers Spoof The Voices Of Our Friends And Family?“

Creepy AI by China’s Baidu can accurately mimic your voice after listening to it for just ONE MINUTE

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-5463477/Baidus-creepy-new-AI-accurately-mimic-voice.html

