Blick 313 auf eine verwirrte Alexa, Junkmail und Teezeremonie
Blick 313 auf Junkmail, zwei Onkel, eine Teezeremonie und eine verwirrte Alexa.
Shownotes
### Intro
- Alexa und „Spiele Musik für eine Teezeremonie“
- Musik Fab Cushion : Martinibomb http://www.comfortstand.com/catalog/016/index.html
- Tellerrand-Zitate
- Grußwort vom großartigen Marcus John Henry Brown https://www.marcusjohnhenrybrown.com
### Wahnzeit und Onkel Sebastian
- Sebastian Clauß / Wahnzeit
- „Junkmail ist geil“ vom Februar 2006 http://wahnzeit.de/junkmail-ist-geil/
- Neuer Podcast mit Onkel Sebastian Clauß und Onkel Alex Wunschel mit dem Thema „Tee“
### Outro
### Produktion
**Signalstrecke der Episode**
- Podcast-Studio im Kutscherhaus
- Mikro: SE M1C
- Recorder: Zoom H6 Recorder WAV 44,1 KHz 24 bit
- Post Pro und Mastering auf Adobe Audition (DAW)
