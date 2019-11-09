Blick über den Tellerrand

Der auditive Blick auf Digital Marketing und Social Media Trends mit Alex Wunschel

Blick 323 auf Stimmanalyse, Sprachwirkung und Vocal Biomarker

Wir blicken heut auf 4 Startups zum Thema Stimmanalyse: Sie ermitteln Stimmungen, Gemüts- und  Gesundheitszustände und erstellen Charakterprofile von Bewerbern. Eines davon bekam den Big Brother Award. Und wir haben eine Corporate Anthem von htp.net.

Shownotes

### Intro

  • Zitat von Big Brother Award 2019
  • Musik von The Coconut Monkeyrocket : Shopping For Explosives
  • Saftiges Grußwort von Sascha Pallenberg

### Begrüßung [0:59]

### Housekeeping [2:39]

Adobe mit Projekt Sound Seek #ProjectSoundSeek, powered by Adobe Sensei

Bisher besprochen haben wir

  • Blick 315 auf Voice Avatare, Sprachsynthese
  • Blick 316 auf Voice Cloning, Voice Mimics und Deepfakes
  • Blick 317 auf Voice Conversion, Phoneme und VoCo Photoshop für Voice
  • Blick 318 auf Transkription und Overdubbing durch KI, oder wenn nix mehr klingt wie’s g’meint war
  • Blick 319 auf Google Duplex, Robocalls und AAV19
  • Blick 320 auf Voice Spoofing und die Gefahr von Podcasting
  • Blick 321 auf das Potenzial virtueller Personas
  • Blick 322 auf virtuelle Influenzer und digitale Supermodels

### Talkabout: Stimmanalyse, Sprachwirkung und Vocal Biomarker [4:52]

### Outro []

HTP mit „Gut gewählt!“

