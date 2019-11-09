Blick 323 auf Stimmanalyse, Sprachwirkung und Vocal Biomarker
Wir blicken heut auf 4 Startups zum Thema Stimmanalyse: Sie ermitteln Stimmungen, Gemüts- und Gesundheitszustände und erstellen Charakterprofile von Bewerbern. Eines davon bekam den Big Brother Award. Und wir haben eine Corporate Anthem von htp.net.
Shownotes
### Intro
- Zitat von Big Brother Award 2019
- Musik von The Coconut Monkeyrocket : Shopping For Explosives
- Saftiges Grußwort von Sascha Pallenberg
### Begrüßung [0:59]
### Housekeeping [2:39]
Adobe mit Projekt Sound Seek #ProjectSoundSeek, powered by Adobe Sensei
Bisher besprochen haben wir
- Blick 315 auf Voice Avatare, Sprachsynthese
- Blick 316 auf Voice Cloning, Voice Mimics und Deepfakes
- Blick 317 auf Voice Conversion, Phoneme und VoCo Photoshop für Voice
- Blick 318 auf Transkription und Overdubbing durch KI, oder wenn nix mehr klingt wie’s g’meint war
- Blick 319 auf Google Duplex, Robocalls und AAV19
- Blick 320 auf Voice Spoofing und die Gefahr von Podcasting
- Blick 321 auf das Potenzial virtueller Personas
- Blick 322 auf virtuelle Influenzer und digitale Supermodels
### Talkabout: Stimmanalyse, Sprachwirkung und Vocal Biomarker [4:52]
- 1. Startup: Empath Emotion AI https://webempath.com/jpn/
- Witziger Vocal Emotion Recognition Test https://webempath.net/lp-eng/
- Sprach ID der Telekom
- 2. Startup: Beyond Verbal http://beyondverbal.com: Spot: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1nL0w79zBY0
- 3. Startup Audeering https://www.audeering.com erkennt Stimmungen und Krankheitsbilder anhand der Stimme : Spot: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TytzVB0PJt4
- 4. Startup: Precire https://precire.com ermittelt die Persönlichkeit über die Stimme : Spot: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4adOLued1yo
- Precire erhält den Big Brother Award 2019 https://bigbrotherawards.de/2019/kommunikation-precire-technologies-gmbh : Laudatio von Rena Tangens : https://media.ccc.de/v/bigbrotherawards2019-23423-die-oscars-fuer-ueberwachung#t=3346
### Outro []
### Produktion
**Signalstrecke der Episode**
- Kutscherhaus Studios
- Shure TLM 103
- Zoom H6
- Mix-Mastering mit Adobe Audition (EQ, Normalize, Kompressor, Normalize)
Bildnachweis: silver-iphone-6-987585-pexels.jpg von https://www.pexels.com
Neue Kommentare