Blick 319 auf Google Duplex, Robocalls und AAV19
Der 319. Blick auf die Verlosung eines Tagestickets zur AllAboutVoice 2019 in München, Google Duplex und Robocalls. Zum Abschluss noch ein Corporate Anthem von der „Gewerkschaft der Polizei“: Auch nur ein Mensch.
Shownotes
### Intro
- Musik von POGO : ALICE
- Saftiges Grußwort von Marie-Christine Schindler
### Verlosung [00:38]
Ich verlose ein Tagesticket für die AllAbout Voice Conference – VOICE ASSISTANT CONFERENCE 2019 am 11.10.2019 https://www.allaboutvoice.io
in Kooperation mit AllAboutVoice /
### Talkabout [05:52]
- 2018 Google Duplex https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5VN56jQMWM&t=105s : Google Duplex – Der Sprachassistent, der für dich den Tisch reserviert
- 2013 Robocall detected by Journalist https://youtu.be/FO0iG_P0P6M?t=595
- Buzzfeed Journalist Charlie Warzel tricks his mom with Lyrebird https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/charliewarzel/i-used-ai-to-clone-my-voice-and-trick-my-mom-into-thinking
- Auszug aus der Episode „Follow This — The Future of Fakes“ von BuzzFeed auf Netflix
- He Predicted The 2016 Fake News Crisis. Now He’s Worried About An Information Apocalypse https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/charliewarzel/the-terrifying-future-of-fake-
### Outro [21:40]
Gewerkschaft der Polizei – „Auch nur ein Mensch“
Das Official Video von Chri Be (Gecko) & Thomas Mohr (GdP-BW)
(Beat des Songs by DJ Tank)
### Produktion
**Signalstrecke der Episode**
- Kutscherhaus Studios
- Shure SM7B (Mic)
- FetHead Phantom
- Zoom H6
- Mix-Mastering mit Adobe Audition (EQ, Normalize, Kompressor, Normalize)
