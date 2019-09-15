Blick 315 auf Voice Avatare, Polly und Sprachsynthese
Der 315. Blick mit dem Schwerpunkt Voice Avatar, Voice User Interfaces, SSML und Polly.
Shownotes
### Intro
- Viki von Amazon Polly
- Musik von Pogo / Alice
### Talkabout: Voice Avatar []
- Was haben Voice Avatare mit Digitalisierung und künstlicher Intelligenz zu tun
- Was bedeutet das Zeitalter der Voice User Interfaces
- Welche Möglichkeiten gibt es künstliche Stimmen zu erzeugen
- Was ist SSML
- Amazon Polly https://aws.amazon.com/de/polly/
- Übersicht deutscher Stimmen / Sprachprofile https://docs.aws.amazon.com/de_de/polly/latest/dg/voicelist.html
- Was haben Voice Mimics mit Deepfakes zu tun
### Outro []
### Produktion
**Signalstrecke der Episode**
- Nymphcastle und Kutscherhaus Studios
- iPhone Xs max und Shure SM7B
- Zoom H6
- MacBook Pro
- Adobe Audition (DAW)
